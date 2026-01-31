WHL News

Penticton Vees win streak ends at 14 games with a 5-2 loss to Kamloops Blazers

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticton Vees' win streak came to an end on Friday night on home ice, falling 5-2 to the Kamloops Blazers at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The Blazers started by scoring two goals late in the first period, beginning with Ryan Michael shooting the puck from the top of the Vees zone and Josh Evaschesen tapping it into the net to make it 1-0.

Then Ty Bonkowski nabbed a rebound shot just under five minutes later and sank it into Penticton's net for 2-0.

Kamloops would hold that score through to the third period, with a scoreless second.

Evaschesen added another tally for the Blazers, shooting from the corner with an assist from Nathan Behm early in the third.

Penticton would try to come back, with a rebound shot in front of the blazers net by Matteo Danis, bringing it to 3-1 five minutes into the last period.

Then Ethan Weber would bring the team in closer reach near the end of the third, grabbing a loose puck in front of the net and scoring to make it 3-2 with the goaltender pulled.

Kamloops finished off the game with two empty netters as Penticton tried to tie it up, with one from Nathan Behm and one from Isa Guram.

The Blazers had 25 shots on goal, while the Vees had 49, for a final score of 5-2.

Next up, Kamloops faces off against Prince George on Blazers' home ice on Saturday, while Penticton hosts Portland on Vees' home ice.