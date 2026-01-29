WHL News

Kamloops Blazers score five to best visiting Red Deer Rebels

Rebels no match for Blazers

Photo: Kamloops Blazers The Blazers beat the Red Deer Rebels 5-2 Wednesday night at Sandman Centre.

The visiting Red Deer Rebels couldn't keep up with the Kamloops Blazers, who walked away with a 5-2 home ice victory Wednesday night at Sandman Centre.

The Blazers’ Cooper Moore was the sole goal-scorer in the first period. Ty Bonkowski netted a second for the Blazers early in the second, before the Rebels found the back of the net shortly after. The teams traded another pair of goals before the end of the second.

Dryden Deobald and Josh Evaschesen — who netted his second of the night — scored for the Blazers in the third.

Blazers net minder Logan Edmonstone made 18 saves on 20 Red Deer shots. Rebels goalie Matthew Kondro stopped 34 of the 38 shots he faced.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 4,165.

The win puts the Blazers 21-15-5-4 on the season, good for third place in the WHL’s B.C. Division.

Up next for the Blazers is a trip to Penticton to face off against the Vees on Friday.

Their next home game will be Saturday, Jan. 31, when the Prince George Cougars visit Sandman Centre. Puck drop is at 6 p.m.