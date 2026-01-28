WHL News

Vojtech Cihar had a four-point night as the Rockets dumped visiting Red Deer 5-3

Rockets take down Rebels

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor Eli Barrett gets doused by teammates after scoring his first WHL goal Tuesday

Vojtech Cihar announced his arrival to Kelowna Rockets fans Tuesday night.

The Czechia native who introduced himself to Rockets fans with a strong performance at the world juniors earlier this month broke out in a big way in a 5-3 win over the visiting Red Deer Rebels.

Cihar broke out with his first Western Hockey League goal and added three assists in the victory.

The goal came in the final minute of the first with the Rockets shorthanded. Mazden Leslie skated in two-on-one and, after almost losing the handle, slipped the puck to Cihar who lifted it over a sliding Matthew Kondro.

“I am really grateful that I scored the goal, but it was just because of my teammates,” said Cihar.

“I would not score without my teammates and I am really happy that they pushed me to it and really helped me.”

It’s been a slow transition offensively to the North American game for Cihar who had five assists in eight games coming into Tuesday’s action.

“It’s really different from the Czech pro league because it’s a men’s league.

“For me it’s more fun to play here because you just play hockey…it’s not like strategy. It is what I expected from this league and I am happy I am here.”

For head coach Derrick Martin it was nice to see the offensive output from his newest acquisition.

“As a coach you love that player for all the things he does away from the puck, the honesty that’s in his game,” said Martin.

“But, we’ve all been wishing for one for him for a long time and to see him get that and have a breakout night, I think it’s a real sign of things to come.”

The offensive explosion couldn’t have come at a better time as the Rockets were coming off a dismal 5-0 defeat at the hands of the Penticton Vees Saturday night.

And those starts, which have been hit and miss much of the season was spot on Tuesday.

On the first shift, Cihar intercepted a clearing attempt deep in the Rebels end and set up Hiroki Gojsic in the low slot for his 16th of the season.

Leading 2-1 after one, the Rockets pumped in three unanswered in the second, including power play goals 20 seconds apart from Hayden Paupanekis on a gorgeous saucer pass from Cihar and Tij Iginla with former Rocket Kalder Varga sitting in the box with a double minor for high sticking.

Eli Barrett, who has played sparingly this season notched his first in the Western Hockey League with a screaming wrist shot from the right circle on another superb pass from Cihar during a delayed penalty.

Martin singled out the 17-year-old rookie for his work in the game.

“It’s been a bit of a change this year, it’s been tough, but just getting the first goal gets the monkey off the back,” said Barrett.

“It’s been a grind of a year but I’ve learned a lot and I’m still continuing to learn.

“The coaching staff..everyone has been great, so keep soaking it in and get better every day.”

Coming off that poor effort against Penticton, Martin says the coaching staff have been challenging the team the last few days.

“Our group showed up energetic. I thought we were good from puck drop…big first shift of the game and I thought we leveraged that.

“We saw what our identity is, we’re a forecheck team..get it behind them and go to work.

“Overall, proud of the pushback and the resolve of this group. It’s what I’m accustomed to seeing.”

The Rockets will look to build on that effort when they welcome the Prince George Cougars back to Prospera Place Friday night.

The Cougars, second in the BC Division, beat the Rockets in overtime the last time they were in town two weeks ago.