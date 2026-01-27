WHL News

Czechia forward Daniel Pekar released by the Kelowna Rockets

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor Rockets release forward Daniel Pekar

Kelowna Rockets forward Daniel Pekar is going back home to his native Czechia to continue his hockey career.

The 19-year-old, taken with the seventh overall selection in last year’s import draft, was released Monday by the Rockets.

Over 32 games with the Rockets, Pekar has just four goals and four assists, 11 penalty minutes and was a minus two during limited ice time.

He has not suited up for a game since Jan. 3.

The Rockets will go the rest of the way with two imports, Czechia countrymen Tomas Poletin and Vojtech Cihar.

Kelowna returns to the ice Tuesday when they host former Rocket Kalder Varga and the Red Deer Rebels.