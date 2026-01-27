WHL News
Czechia forward Daniel Pekar released by the Kelowna Rockets
Rockets release Czech
Photo: Steve Dunsmoor
Rockets release forward Daniel Pekar
Kelowna Rockets forward Daniel Pekar is going back home to his native Czechia to continue his hockey career.
The 19-year-old, taken with the seventh overall selection in last year’s import draft, was released Monday by the Rockets.
Over 32 games with the Rockets, Pekar has just four goals and four assists, 11 penalty minutes and was a minus two during limited ice time.
He has not suited up for a game since Jan. 3.
The Rockets will go the rest of the way with two imports, Czechia countrymen Tomas Poletin and Vojtech Cihar.
Kelowna returns to the ice Tuesday when they host former Rocket Kalder Varga and the Red Deer Rebels.
More WHL articles
Hockey Links
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.
Previous Stories
- Vees nab 14th straight win Jan 26
- Vees streak reaches 13 Jan 24
- Rockets hold onto late lead Jan 23
- Blazers win big over Wild Jan 23
- Rockets squander 2 points Jan 21
- Rockets face tough test Jan 21
- Vees on a hot streak Jan 19
- Rockets flat in OT loss Jan 17
- Vees win streak at 10 games Jan 17
- Blazers fall 7-6 in overtime Jan 16
- Confident Rockets earn win Jan 16
- Rockets look to keep rolling Jan 15
© 2026 Castanet.net