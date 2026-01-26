WHL News
Penticton Vees extend winning streak to 14
Photo: Penticton Vees
The Penticton Vees have done it again.
On Sunday night, the boys won their 14th straight game, a notable feat for their inaugural year upgraded to the Western Hockey League.
It was a 5-3 victory over the Red Deer Rebels on home ice, propelling the Vees to a 29-9-4-3 win on the season overall.
Goals came from Brady Birnie, Matteo Danis, Noah Milford, Jacob Kvasnicka and Diego Johnson.
Goaltender AJ Reyelts stopped 36 of the 39 shots fired at him throughout the game.
GAME STATS
Shots:
- Vees- 37
- Rebels- 39
Scoring:
- Vees- Brady Birnie, Matteo Danis, Noah Milford, Jacob Kvasnicka, Diego Johnson
- Rebels- Kalder Varga, Talon Brigley, Cameron Kuzma
Power Plays:
- Vees- 0/1
- Rebels- 0/3
Goaltending:
- Vees- AJ Reyelts - 36/39
- Rebels- Payton Shore - 32/37
The Vees are back on the ice Friday, Jan. 30 when they host the Kamloops Blazers at 7 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
