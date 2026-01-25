WHL News

Penticton roll out of Prospera Place with a 5-0 win over Kelowna Rockets

Vees streak reaches 13

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor Vees win their 13th straight, 5-0 over the Rockets

It was a frustrating night all around for the Kelowna Rockets and their fans during a 5-0 shellacking at the hands of the visiting Penticton Vees Saturday at Prospera Place.

A mountain of penalties, some warranted, some questionable eventually caught up to the Rockets as the Vees turned a tight 1-0 battle into a 3-0 lead courtesy of a pair of second period power play goals.

“That’s life, you can’t play without a puck and you can’t play without referees,” said head coach Derrick Martin.

“They set a standard, and this group has got to show that maturity in understanding what the standard is and playing to it and not past it.

“It’s been an issue three games in a row now and it’s enough that we have to fix that.”

It didn’t help that the Vees eventually turned those penalties into three power play goals.

Five different players scored for the Vees, who extended their winning streak to 13 and improved to 17-1-1-0 since the beginning of December.

Jacob Kvasnicka, Brady Birnie, Ethan Weber, Brooks Demers and Nolan Stevenson all scored for the Vees, who led 1-0 and 3-0 by periods.

The Rockets played well five-on-five and were tenacious on the puck, especially early on, but were not able to translate those into good scoring chances as the Vees did a great job of keeping them to the outside.

“We were not able to attack middle ice. They do a good job, they fill lanes, they work hard, they skate well.

“Kudos to them, they’re a good hockey team and they earned it tonight.

“They got what they deserved and we got what we deserved, but our best is a lot better.”

Ethan McCallum turned away 26 shots to earn his second shutout of the season. The goose egg was also the Vees second straight, running their shutout streak to 143 minutes and 14 seconds.

The Rockets played Saturday without forwards Shane Smith and Tij Iginla. Smith was injured during a third period fight in Seattle Friday night while Iginla was a game-time decision.

Smith will be evaluated on Monday to determine the extent of his injury while Iginla is not expected to be out long.

The loss dropped the Rockets into a fifth place tie with Tri-City in the Western Conference, a point in back of Kamloops and eight behind third place Prince George.

The Rockets are back at it Tuesday night when they entertain the Red Deer Rebels, while the Vees close out a busy weekend hosting the same Rebels Sunday afternoon at 4.