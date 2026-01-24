WHL News

Kelowna Rockets protect third period lead in dumping Seattle Friday night

Rockets hold onto late lead

Photo: Contributed Rockets double up T-Birds Friday

Lesson learned!

The Kelowna Rockets, fresh off two blown third period leads in which they earned just one, not four points, they went into the third period at the accesso ShoWare Centre in Seattle with a familiar two-goal lead.

Instead of wilting, they pushed, got a shorthanded goal from Tij Iginla and a power play marker from number 11 to beat the Thunderbirds going away, 6-3.

It was a much needed win for the psyche of a team looking to make a push up the Western Conference standings with a group they hope will come together over the final 25 games of the regular season and into the playoffs.

The win also moved the Rockets one more rung up the ladder to fourth in the conference, two points better than Tri-City and six in back of their next target, the Prince George Cougars.

Iginla finished the night with two goals and an assist while captain Carson Wetsch had a goal and two helpers.

Mazden Leslie and Hayden Paupanekis each had a goal and an assist while Hiroki Gojsic with the opening tally of the night scored the other goal for the Rockets.

The game was deadlocked 1-1 after one before the Rockets took over in the second, outshooting the home side 3-1 and outshooting them 16-7.

They didn’t let up in the third.

Kelowna outshot the T-Birds 42-28 and won the special teams battle decisively.

The Rockets were one for four with the man advantage while holding the Thunderbirds off the scoresheet on their seven opportunities while adding Iginla’s shorthanded market.

The Rockets, 22-15-4-2 return home to face the red hot Penticton Vees Saturday at Prospera Place.

The Vees have won 12 straight out of the Christmas break to open up a five point bulge on the second place Cougars and an 11 point gap on the Rockets in the BC Division.