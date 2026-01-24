WHL News

Kamloops Blazers score seven in dominant victory over Wenatchee Wild Friday night

Wild night in Wenatchee

Photo: Kamloops Blazers The Blazers scored seven consecutive goals Friday night in Wenatchee to open their three-game U.S. Division road trip with a big win.

The Kamloops Blazers scored early and often south of the border en route to a 7-2 Friday night win in Wenatchee against the Wild.

The avalanche of goals came from five different players.

Star forward JP Hurlbert notched his 30th of the campaign, defenceman Harrison Brunicke got his first two of the season — having spent most of the year with the Pittsburgh Penguins — Tommy Lafreniere netted his 26th, Josh Evaschesen had two and Joaquin Geras scored his first of the year.

The Blazers went up 3-0 in the first period off goals from Hurlbert, Brunicke and Lafreniere.

Hurlbert finished off a backhand pass from Lafreniere to open the scoring, Brunicke leaned into a snapshot from the top of the right circle and Hurlbert returned the apple to Lafreniere who wristed a shot past the Wild netminder from the top of the slot.

In the second period Kamloops added four more goals, starting with Brunicke who walked into the attacking zone and buried a bad angle shot on the powerplay. Later in the period, on another powerplay, Evaschesen tipped in a point shot from Ty Coupland, then added his second of the game with a shorthanded marker. Geras made it 7-0 with a long wrist shot from the point.

In the third, the Wild got two back, including a powerplay marker of their own, but that was all she wrote in this one.

Kamloops’ Logan Edmonstone stopped 18 of 20 shots Wenatchee got on net, while the Wild's Cal Conway stopped 23 of 27 before being chased from the net. His replacement, Tobias Tvrznik, didn’t fare much better with 14 saves off 17 more shots.

The Blazers were a perfect 2/2 on the powerplay while Wenatchee was 1/3 with the man advantage.

Lafreniere and Hurlbert each had a goal and two assists on the night while Brunicke had a pair of goals and an assist for the Blazers, who improve to 20-14-5-4 on the year.

With the victory the Blazers now have 49 points and sit fifth in the western conference standings.

Wenatchee is last place in the conference and are now 17-25-1-2 on the year.

Next up for the Blue and Orange is game two of a three-game U.S. road trip with a stop in Spokane to play the Chiefs on Saturday.

Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m.