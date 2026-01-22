WHL News

Everett score five unanswered in come-from-behind win over the Kelowna Rockets

Photo: Contributed Kelowna Rockets fall 5-3 in Everett Wednesday

Old habits it seems die hard.

And this is one the Kelowna Rockets need to break if they have designs on climbing up the Western Conference standings.

Despite a revamped roster that includes a number of grizzled WHL veterans, the Rockets can’t seem to find a way to stop the roof from caving in on them in the third period.

For the second game in a row the Rockets were unable to close out a game in which they led after two periods.

This one in Everett was particularly demoralizing.

The Rockets built up a 3-0 lead on goals from Dawson Gerwing in the first, Tij Iginla and Tomas Poletin in the second.

But, with seconds left in the second period, the wheels began to fall off.

Matias Vanhanen worked off a check at the bottom of the right circle, turned and fired a shot five-hole past Harrison Boettiger to get the Silvertips on the board with just 16.1 seconds left on the clock.

It was a harbinger of things to come.

The floodgates would open in the third.

Clarke Schaefer made it 3-2 at 7:31.

The Rockets had a chance to get one of those back on a power play midway through the period, but were unable to get a good look on Everett goaltender Andres Miller.

With time expiring in the penalty, Hiroki Gojsic’s one-timer from the top of the left circle went high, hit the glass and rimmed around the boards to Carter Bear who had just stepped out of the penalty box.

Bear beat Boettiger high to the short side to tie it.

Rylan Gould on a power play breakaway after a questionable delay of game penalty was assessed to Nate Corbet put the Silvertips up for good just 40 seconds later.

Bear iced it into an empty net.

The Rockets, who mustered just nine shots in the final period, didn’t provide much sustained offence until the final few minutes but were unable to find the equalizer.

The Silvertips outshot the Rockets 42-26, including 32-16 over the final 40 minutes.

The Rockets went 0-4 with the man advantage while the Silvertips managed just one goal on their seven chances on the power play, but it was the biggest goal of the game.

It was the Rockets second loss in a row.

The Rockets conclude their brief two-game US Division road trip Friday in Seattle before returning home to host Penticton Saturday.