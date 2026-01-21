Kelowna Rockets face league-leading Everett Silvertips Wednesday
Rockets face tough test
The Kelowna Rockets will get a chance to see how their deadline moves stack up against the cream of the crop in the Western Hockey League when they face off with league-leading Everett Silvertips tonight.
The Rockets added forward Ty Halaburda and defencemen Keith McInnis and Parker Alcos at the deadline while also welcoming back three players from the world juniors.
With Tomas Poletin cleared to return to the lineup, the Rockets will ice the team that will compete for the Memorial Cup at the end of May.
The Rockets are 4-1 since the moves, climbing from eighth to a tie for fourth in the Western Conference.
The Silvertips meanwhile are 7-3 over their last 10 and sit atop the overall standings with 69 points, 21 clear of the Rockets.
Tonight marks the final regular season meeting between the two teams this season. The Silvertips have won the three previous meetings, 3-2 and 6-3 at Prospera Place and 3-2 in overtime in Everett.
Everett is led offensively by Finnish rookie Matian Vanhanen who has eight goals and 49 points and Zachary Schantz with 18 goals and 44 points.
The Rockets conclude their short two-game US Division road trip in Seattle Friday before returning home to host the Penticton Vees Saturday.
