Penticton Vees continue hot streak with 11th win
Vees on a hot streak
The Penticton Vees are on fire heading out of the weekend, having snagged their 11th straight win.
On Saturday night, the Vees vanquished the Calgary Hitmen in a hard-fought victory that took the teams into overtime.
The Vees started out ahead in the first period and extended the lead to 2-0 in the second, with goals from Diego Johnson and Jacob Kvasnicka.
But Calgary powered back, tying the game 2-2. Then another Vees goal from Louie Wehmann brought a lead, only to have the Hitmen fire back 20 seconds later to tie the game 3-3 heading into the third period.
No goals that period meant overtime, and the Vees' Ryden Evers stepped up to deliver the win.
GAME STATS
Shots:
- Vees- 32
- Hitmen- 22
Scoring:
- Vees- Diego Johnson, Jacob Kvasnicka, Louie Wehmann, Ryden Evers
- Hitmen- Keaton Jundt, Blake Vanek, Rylan Ng
Power Plays:
- Vees- 1/3
- Hitmen- 0/1
Goaltending:
- Vees- Ethan McCallum - 19/22
- Hitmen - Eric Tu - 28/32
The Vees are back on the ice at home versus the Spokane Chiefs Friday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.
More WHL articles
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.
Previous Stories
- Rockets flat in OT loss Jan 17
- Vees win streak at 10 games Jan 17
- Blazers fall 7-6 in overtime Jan 16
- Confident Rockets earn win Jan 16
- Rockets look to keep rolling Jan 15
- Vees crack top 10 in league Jan 15
- Banini out with eye injury Jan 11
- Rockets earn road sweep Jan 10
- Vees beat Blazers in OT Jan 10
- Vees halt Blazers' comeback Jan 9
- Rockets win costly Jan 9
- Vees extend winning streak Jan 8