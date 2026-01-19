WHL News

Penticton Vees continue hot streak with 11th straight win

Vees on a hot streak

Photo: Jack Murray/Penticton Vees Vees win 11th straight game at home this weekend.

The Penticton Vees are on fire heading out of the weekend, having snagged their 11th straight win.

On Saturday night, the Vees vanquished the Calgary Hitmen in a hard-fought victory that took the teams into overtime.

The Vees started out ahead in the first period and extended the lead to 2-0 in the second, with goals from Diego Johnson and Jacob Kvasnicka.

But Calgary powered back, tying the game 2-2. Then another Vees goal from Louie Wehmann brought a lead, only to have the Hitmen fire back 20 seconds later to tie the game 3-3 heading into the third period.

No goals that period meant overtime, and the Vees' Ryden Evers stepped up to deliver the win.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 32

Hitmen- 22

Scoring:

Vees- Diego Johnson, Jacob Kvasnicka, Louie Wehmann, Ryden Evers

Hitmen- Keaton Jundt, Blake Vanek, Rylan Ng

Power Plays:

Vees- 1/3

Hitmen- 0/1

Goaltending:

Vees- Ethan McCallum - 19/22

Hitmen - Eric Tu - 28/32

The Vees are back on the ice at home versus the Spokane Chiefs Friday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.