283048
281826
WHL News  

Penticton Vees continue hot streak with 11th straight win

Vees on a hot streak

Chelsea Powrie - Jan 19, 2026 / 11:31 am | Story: 595052

The Penticton Vees are on fire heading out of the weekend, having snagged their 11th straight win.

On Saturday night, the Vees vanquished the Calgary Hitmen in a hard-fought victory that took the teams into overtime.

The Vees started out ahead in the first period and extended the lead to 2-0 in the second, with goals from Diego Johnson and Jacob Kvasnicka.

But Calgary powered back, tying the game 2-2. Then another Vees goal from Louie Wehmann brought a lead, only to have the Hitmen fire back 20 seconds later to tie the game 3-3 heading into the third period.

No goals that period meant overtime, and the Vees' Ryden Evers stepped up to deliver the win.

GAME STATS

Shots:

  • Vees- 32
  • Hitmen- 22

Scoring:

  • Vees- Diego Johnson, Jacob Kvasnicka, Louie Wehmann, Ryden Evers
  • Hitmen- Keaton Jundt, Blake Vanek, Rylan Ng

Power Plays:

  • Vees- 1/3
  • Hitmen- 0/1

Goaltending:

  • Vees- Ethan McCallum - 19/22
  • Hitmen - Eric Tu - 28/32

The Vees are back on the ice at home versus the Spokane Chiefs Friday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More WHL articles

281819