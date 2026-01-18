WHL News

Carson Carels scored in overtime as Prince George edged the Rockets 3-2

Rockets flat in OT loss

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor Rockets fall to PG 3-2 in overtime Saturday

The Kelowna Rockets looked nothing like the calm, confident group that took to the ice Friday night at Prospera Place.

The Rockets were flat and mistake-prone Saturday in a key match-up against division rival Prince George.

The Cougars got a goal from Riley Asch 12:10 into the third and a breakaway marker from defenceman Carson Carels in overtime in a 3-2 win before 4,762 disappointed fans.

That the game even got to overtime was a testament to the goaltending of Harrison Boettiger who could sue the 18 skaters in front of him for non-support.

The Cougars peppered Boettiger with 48 shots, many Grade A opportunities as the defence left him high-and-dry on numerous occasions.

His best save of the many he faced came off the stick of Dmitri Yakutsenka in the first. Boettiger stretched from his right to left to stop the big Russian after taking a backdoor feed at the edge of the crease.

“The first period he stuck his neck out on the line for us and the last 10 minutes of the third he stuck his neck out on the line for us,” said head coach Derrick Martin of his goaltender.

The Rockets, Martin said quite simply, did not come to play out of the gate.

“There is a game plan set in place, it’s the second night for both teams, both teams playing last night.

“What you do at the start of the game impacts what you look like at the end of the game, and I really felt like the first 20 minutes really derailed our game plan.

We didn’t show up sharp, we mismanaged pucks, we didn’t get pucks behind them and they were able to do that to us. You are either hitting or getting hit and we were getting hit in the first period.”

Martin said the last 10 minutes of the game were set up by what happened in the first period.

Despite the effort, the Rockets never did trail in this one, getting goals from Ty Halaburda and Tij Iginla on second period power plays.

Those goals sandwiched a Terik Parascak marker that gave the Rockets a 2-1 lead heading into the third.

But, it was all Cougars in the final 20. They peppered Boettiger with 16 shots and hit a couple of goal posts before Asch finally got the equalizer off the rebound of a sharp angle shot Boettiger was unable to control.

In overtime, a giveaway at the Cougars blueline allowed Carels to go in home all alone and beat Boettiger with a backhand deke.

The loss snaps the Rockets season-best four game winning streak.

They will try and right the ship Wednesday when they travel south of the border to face the league-leading Everett Silvertips for the final time in the regular season.