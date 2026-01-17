Penticton Vees win t0 straight games after a 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Giants
Vees win streak at 10 games
The Penticton Vees hold their top-five spot in the WHL standings, with their tenth straight game win in a 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Giants on Friday night.
The Vees opened the scoring off a point shot from Doogan Pederson that Tristan Petersen took into the net for the fourth straight game he's scored in.
Penticton would add on two more in the first period, with Brady Birnie getting a goal in on a power play and then Sam Drancak taking the puck to the back of the net to make it 3-0.
Ethan Weber took the puck past Giants goaltender Burke Hood on a breakaway in the second, making it 4-0 for the Vees.
The Giants brought back the fight in the third with a goal from Brett Olson, and then Will Sharpe found the net to make it 4-2 with just over four minutes remaining.
The Vees would hold back any more goals, closing out their tenth straight win, defeating Vancouver 4-2.
Penticton returns home to host the Calgary Hitmen on Saturday, puck drop at 6 p.m.
