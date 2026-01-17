WHL News

Kelowna Rockets show a confidence and swagger not seen in a while in a 5-2 win over Calgary

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor Rockets score three unanswered in the third in a 5-2 win over Calgary Friday

There was no letdown, no panic in the Kelowna Rockets game Friday night - only a cool, confident game not seen in this building in quite some time.

And, despite giving up a 2-0 lead in a matter of just 80 seconds, they did wilt or sag, instead, they settled down and took the game over in the third period.

The result, a 5-2 win over the Calgary Hitmen, a team that came into Prospera Place with the fourth best road record in the Western Hockey League.

“We brought some more plates in and we added more age to our group, so there is a little more maturity and guys that have experienced tight moments,” said head coach Derrick Martin.

“They know how to handle that pressure and influence the younger guys, but collectively it took everyone tonight.”

The Rockets had the better of the play in the first and were eventually rewarded when former Hitmen Carson Wetsch, with his back to the net, tipped home a centering pass from defenceman Parker Alcos who joined the rush down the left wing.

Owen Folstom made it 2-0 six minutes into the second, picking the far corner from the right circle after some great puck movement from Mazden Leslie and Nate Corbet.

The Hitmen got back into it when Blake Vanek scored goals 1:20 apart, the first on a power play, the second off the rush on a shot Harrison Boettiger would probably want back.

But, it was the Rockets, not the Hitmen who flexed their muscles the rest of the way.

Hiroki Gojsic scored the game winner on what could be a candidate for goal of the year.

Off the rush on a Kelowna power play, Gojsic played give-and-go with Wetsch and, from a sharp angle at the bottom of the right circle, somehow sent a laser over Aidan Hesse’s shoulder and into the top corner, far side.

“He’s had some crazy shots this year…he’s that type of player, he’s that guy that can take those shots and rip them. It was an amazing shot,” said Wetsch, who had a front row seat.

“I was surprised he was going to shoot, I thought he was going to make a pass or something. But, I guess he found the pocket and hit it.

“It was ridiculous.”

Wetsch with a spinning backhand and Alcos into an empty net off an unselfish pass from Shane Smith capped off the scoring.

This was a special night for Wetsch, who was acquired by the Rockets in the off season after three seasons with Calgary.

“It was definitely (special). I had this one marked on my calendar ever since I was traded.

“I was super excited to have a chance to get to play against my former team and turn it in the right direction for us.”

That direction is a four-game winning streak, their longest of the season, since last week’s trade deadline.

The addition of Alcos, Keith McInnis on the back end and 20-year-old forward Ty Halaburda plus the return of Iginla, who had three assists Friday, Vojtech Cihar and Tomas Poletin from the world junior tournament has added a veteran presence and stability the team had been lacking.

The win leaves the Rockets a point back of Tri-City and three in arrears of Prince George who occupy third and fourth in the Western Conference.

Both teams won Friday night.

The Rockets have a chance to make it a season-high five in a row and close that gap Saturday when they entertain the Cougars at Prospera Place.