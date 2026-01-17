Blazers blow early lead, lose 7-6 in overtime to Cougars
Blazers fall 7-6 in overtime
JP Hurlbert scored his hat-trick goal late to tie it, but the Kamloops Blazers fell 7-6 in overtime on Friday to the Prince George Cougars..
Hurlbert (3), Josh Evaschesen and Jordan Keller (2) were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Jett Lajoie (3), Arsenii Anisimov, Bauer Dumanski, Lee Shurgot and Dmitri Yakutsenak scored for the Cougars.
Kamloops led 4-1 early in the second, before Prince George scored four in a row — tying it before the second intermission and taking the lead midway through the third.
Hurlbert’s third of the night came on the power play with 25 seconds left to tie it 6-6, and Lajoie’s hat-trick goal came at at 3:41 of overtime to win it for the Cougars.
Logan Edmonstone made 43 saves on 49 shots in the Blazers net. Joshua Ravensbergen and Alexander Levshyn split duties in net for Prince George.
Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 3,571.
The overtime loss drops the Blazers to 18-14-5-4 on the season, good for fifth in the WHL’s B.C. Division.
They are back in action on Saturday, when the Wenatchee Wild visit Sandman Centre. Puck drop is 6 p.m.
