WHL News

Kelowna Rockets return to the ice for a pair of weekend home dates

Rockets look to keep rolling

Photo: Contributed Shane Smith (c) has 13 points in his last 10 games including four goals last Saturday in Portland

The Kelowna Rockets will look to navigate uncharted territory when they return to the ice this weekend.

The Rockets will host the Calgary Hitmen Friday night and BC Division-rival Prince George Cougars Saturday seeking to extend a three game winning streak.

The Rockets have won three straight on two other occasions this season, but have yet to string together four or more.

They have not lost since Tij Iginla, Tomas Poletin and Vojtech Cihar returned from the World Junior Hockey championships.

Their winning streak has vaulted the Rockets into fifth in the Western Conference, within striking range of Tri-City and Prince George who sit one and three points ahead respectively.

The status of Poletin (upper body) and countryman Daniel Pekar (lower body) for the weekend is unknown. Both are listed as day-to-day.

However, Hayden Paupanekis is expected to return after missing four games due to injury.

The Hitmen come into the weekend riding a four game winning streak.

Calgary is led by Kale Dach (2 goals, 25 assists) and Julien Maze (21 goals, 24 assists).

Friday’s game will be a homecoming of sorts for Rockets captain Carson Wetsch who played four seasons with the Hitmen before being acquired by the Rockets in the off season.

The Cougars meantime come into Saturday’s game in free fall. They have just one win in their last 11 dating back to the middle of December.

Their once healthy lead atop the BC Division has evaporated, as they now find themselves seven in arrears of the streaking Penticton Vees.

They lead the Rockets by a mere three points and have played two more games.