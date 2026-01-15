Vees crack top ten ranking in Canadian Hockey League in inaugural WHL season

WHL News

Vees crack top 10 in league

Photo: LJI/Penticton Herald Penticton Vee Samuel Drancak fires a shot at Kamloops Blazers goalie Ivans Kufterins during Western Hockey League action last Saturday in Kelowna. The Vees are now ranked among the top 10 in the Canadian Hockey League.

With nearly 30 games still remaining in the regular season, Fred Harbinson refuses to get overly excited about the incredible success of the Penticton Vees in their inaugural Western Hockey League season.

However, the legendary coach, general manager, and team president does admit he is more than pleasantly surprised by the remarkable run that has seen the Vees win nine straight games and climb to the top of the B.C. Division in the Western Conference.

Included in the winning streak were a pair of impressive road victories on consecutive nights early last week against the Prince George Cougars, results that vaulted the Vees into first place in their division and second overall in the Western Conference. They trail only the Everett Silvertips, a team that has lost just five times in regulation through its first 40 games.

The surge has improved Penticton’s record to an impressive 24-9-4-3, good for 55 points and a seven-point lead over Prince George in the division standings.

The Vees currently own the fourth-best record in the WHL, trailing only the Medicine Hat Tigers, Edmonton Oil Kings, and Everett Silvertips.

The nine-game winning streak has not gone unnoticed, as the Vees were ranked 10th in the latest Canadian Hockey League Top 10 rankings.

Harbinson said that from the day it was announced in the spring of 2025 that the Vees were joining the WHL as an expansion team—ending 60 years of success in the British Columbia Hockey League—the goal was to ice a quality hockey team in year one.

"The way our coaching staff and every single person in our room thinks is we get up every single day and we just try and make our players the best they can be and give them a winning mindset," said Harbinson. "We always want to win every day, so to speak, and that's just the way we operate.

"Our stated goal was to make the playoffs in our first year and truthfully, I wanted to do more than that, while keeping in focus what's realistic and what's not. It takes time for what's realistic to filter out. But we never want to give out an impression we can't do something.

"So nothing's really changed from when we were in the BCHL. We want to and expect to win."

Harbinson admits he did not expect this level of success as an expansion franchise, but he knew early on his team would be competitive and filled with players committed to winning.

His biggest surprise has been the consistency of quality play through the first 40 games of the season.

"We're winning hockey games and that's great, but as you can see with other teams in the league, things can change in a hurry," he said. "There have been other teams on a run and then they go on a losing streak.

"We just have to stay grounded. We have 28 games to go. The one thing if you ask me and our other coaches what we're most proud of, is the consistency and our work ethic. Our compete level has been very high, which is has to be to win in this league."

Harbinson noted there is only one team in the entire WHL with a roster that has less league experience than the Vees.

He said the players themselves deserve most of the credit for committing to excellence and playing a true team game from opening night.

"Our guys have done a remarkable job of adjusting to the league and playing their hearts out," he said. "We've only got one NHL draft pick in our lineup, so we have to play a certain way and our guys are doing it and that's honestly what I'm most proud of."

Harbinson explained that he and his coaching staff divide the regular season into seven-game segments and hold team meetings in which players provide input on attainable goals for each segment.

"Early in the season, I was a little disappointed how low they had set their standards for one segment," he said. "I had a good talk with them about expectations and that I saw more in them then maybe some players saw in themselves.

"From that point on, for whatever reasons, things just sort of clicked. I just want everyone, from the players to the fans, to take a deep breath because we still have 28 hockey games to play before playoffs and there's a lot of things that can happen between now and then.

"All I want to focus on everyday is not getting too far ahead of ourselves and looking towards the future too much."

Beyond consistency, Harbinson said an obvious strength of the Vees has been their balance, with no glaring weaknesses in any area of the game.

"I've always been a believer that if you're going to be a competitive team, you have to win games in different ways," he said. "We've found ways to win games 2-1 and found other ways to win 6-5.

"You have to morph into what's needed to win on any given night and I think our guys have done a remarkable job of that."

Now that the Vees have proven how good they can be, the challenge will be sustaining that level of play while gearing up for the playoffs, Harbinson said.

"We might be the new kids on the block, but we want to act differently and make life very difficult for every team we play on any given night," he said.

Harbinson said fan support during his 18 years with the BCHL franchise was outstanding, but it has reached another level during this first WHL season.

"As I've commented before, we needed a refresh for the organization and a refresh for the city and our fans," he said. "We had accomplished everything we wanted to do in the BCHL, so the timing was right for the move to the WHL.

"This is all new playing different teams ... whenever you don't have control over something, which our fans don't, they can become nervous," he said. "I've had fans I don't know well come up to me in a grocery store and commented how relieved they are we're competing the way we are.

"There are expansion teams that have won 10 games in their first season, so I think there was fear that could happen here. That's a reason we've created so much excitement and our fans are a little giddy over it and that's great.

"Our coaches are doing a great job making sure our players don't get that way as there's a lot more games to be played and there's a lot more we want to accomplish. But it's fun for the fans to be that way as it helps sells tickets and increases excitement marching forward."

Harbinson admitted his players were celebrating after seeing the CHL Top-10 ranking.

"I didn't want to be a grumpy old coach and not let them enjoy it," he said. "But we want to remind them it can change in a flash. It's another proud moment for our organization."

Winning the B.C. Division and raising another banner at the South Okanagan Events Centre is a clear goal heading into the final two months of the season, Harbinson said.

"We're in first place and with 28 games to do, we'd be lying to say we don't want to finish first and win that banner," he said. "There's a lot of goals left and goals ahead of us and tough hockey in general. So far so good for sure."