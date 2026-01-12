WHL News

Kelowna Rockets goalie Josh Banini out week-to-week with eye injury

Banini out with eye injury

Photo: Kelowna Rockets Josh Banini is out of the lineup on a week-by-week basis.

The Kelowna Rockets will be down a goaltender for the time being.

Goalie Josh Banini was struck under the eye by a puck while sitting on the bench during Saturday night’s game in Portland, a 5-2 victory over the Winterhawks.

Banini was immediately attended to by trainers before being taken off the ice on a stretcher. He was taken for further evaluation after the game and then re-evaluated on Sunday afternoon, after the team returned to Kelowna.

“The Rockets can confirm that Banini will be out week-to-week with a possible hyphema. He is in good spirits and continues to be monitored closely by the team’s medical staff,” said the team in a news release.

“The Kelowna Rockets would like to extend their sincere thanks to Rockets Athletic Therapist Scott Hoyer for his quick and decisive response in managing the situation, as well as to the Portland Winterhawks training staff and on-site paramedics for their immediate assistance.”

Hyphema is the medical term for blood collecting in the front of the eye. It can cause a loss or decrease in vision.

The injury leaves the Rockets with just Harrison Boettiger in net. Their next game is Friday, at home to the Calgary Hitmen. The team has not announced plans to call up another goaltender while Banini recovers.