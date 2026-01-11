WHL News

Kelowna Rockets completed weekend sweep in Portland, winning 5-2 Saturday

Photo: Contributed Rockets dump Portland 5-2 Saturday

Shane Smith put the Kelowna Rockets on his back Saturday night and carried them across the finish line.

Smith recorded his first WHL four-goal game in leading the Rockets to a 5-2 win in Portland and a sweep of their back-to-back games in the Rose city.

Smith finished with three power play goals and an empty net goal while also recording a natural hat trick with the final three goals of the game in the third period, snapping a 2-2 tie.

Newly acquired Ty Halaburda scored the other goal, his first in a Rocket uniform.

Mazden Leslie had three assists while Vojtech Cihar picked up a pair of helpers.

The Rockets never trailed in the game, holding leads of 1-0 and 2-1 before Smith’s third period heroics.

Smith opened the scoring on the power play, walking in from the left point and beating Ondrej Stebetak to the blocker side.

With the score knotted at 1-1, it was Halaburda who again put the Rockets up a goal with a late second period power play marker.

The Hawks tied it early in the third, but again Smith led the way with back-to-back power play markers and the empty netter to seal the win.

The Rockets finished the night with 42 shots and a tidy four for five with the man advantage.

Harrison Boettiger kept Portland at bay on their four power play opportunities.

The win moves the Rockets into fifth in the Western Conference and third in the BC Division.They are just three points in back of second palace Prince George with a game in hand.

The Rockets are off until next weekend when they welcome the Calgary Hitmen into Prospera Place Friday and Prince George Saturday.