Late Blazers comeback forces OT, but Vees come out on top again

The Penticton Vees scored in the first 30 seconds of overtime on Saturday to edge the Kamloops Blazers 5-4 at Sandman Centre following a wild six-goal third period.

Ryden Evers, Tristan Petersen, Louis Wehmann and Jacob Kvasnicka (2) were the goal scorers for Penticton. JP Hurlbert, Nathan Behm and Jordan Keller (2) scored for Kamloops.

The score was tied 1-1 after two periods. The floodgates opened early in the third when the Vees struck twice in a 23-second span, then made it 4-1 when Kvasnicka beat Ivans Kufterins on a penalty shot.

The Blazers responded with a flurry of their own, with Behm and Keller scoring 24 seconds apart before Keller’s second of the night tied things back up at 18:22 of the third period.

Kvasnicka ended it quickly with an unassisted goal 29 seconds into overtime to extend Penticton’s winning streak to nine games.

The Blazers outshot the Vees 39-24. Ethan McCallum made 35 saves for Penticton while Kufterins had 19 for Kamloops.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 4,156.

With the win, the Vees improve to 24-9-4-3 on the season, which has them sitting atop the WHL’s B.C. Division and second only to the Everett Silvertips (29-5-2-1) in the Western Conference.

The loss drops the Blazers to 18-14-3-5, good for third in the division and sixth in the conference.

It was the second night in a row that Kamloops failed to close out a comeback against the Vees, erasing a two-goal deficit on Friday night in Penticton before surrendering two goals late in a 4-2 loss.

The Vees return to action on Friday, when they travel to Langley to take on the Vancouver Giants. Their next home game is on Saturday, when the Calgary Hitmen visit South Okanagan Events Centre for a 6 p.m. face off.

The Blazers stay home for two more games at Sandman Centre next weekend — hosting the Prince George Cougars on Friday (7 p.m.) and the Wenatchee Wild on Saturday (6 p.m.).