Blazers rally comes up short as Vees answer late to seal 4-2 victory
Vees halt Blazers' comeback
The Penticton Vees weathered a third-period push from the Kamloops Blazers on Friday night, but escaped with a 4-2 win at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Matteo Danis, Brady Birnie, Tristan Petersen and Jacob Kvasnicka were the goal scorers for Penticton. Nathan Behm and Josh Evaschesen scored for Kamloops.
The Vees led 2-0 after 40 minutes and it stayed that way until midway through the third period, when the Blazers scored two goals six minutes apart to tie the game.
But Petersen responded quickly for Penticton with what turned out to be the game-winner, and Kvasnicka restored the two-goal lead late with an empty-netter.
Andrew Reyelts made 24 saves on 26 Kamloops shots to earn the win in net for the Vees, while Blazers goalie Logan Edmonstone stopped 35 of 38 shots.
Announced attendance at South Okanagan Events Centre was 3,454.
With the win, the Vees improve to 22-9-4-3 on the season, good for top spot in the WHL’s B.C. Division and second only to the Everett Silvertips (29-5-2-1) in the Western Conference standings.
The Blazers drop to 18-14-3-4, fourth in the division and sixth in the conference.
The two teams will do it again on Saturday in Kamloops. Puck drop at Sandman Centre is at 6 p.m.
