Tomas Poletin injured in Rockets 2-1 win in Portland

Rockets win costly

Photo: Contributed Rockets edged Portland 2-1 Friday

The Kelowna Rockets got an outstanding performance from goaltender Josh Banini Friday night as they held on for nail-biting, heart-stopping 2-1 win over the host Portland Winterhawks.

But, their second win in a row could have come at a cost.

Forward Tomas Poletin in just his second game back after helping Czechia win silver at the World Junior Hockey championships, was helped off the ice late in the first period after taking a hard check to the head from Nathan Brown.

Brown was assessed a major penalty for the hit as Poletin lay on the ice for several moments, He was eventually helped off the ice by athletic therapist Scott Hoyer and teammate Shane Smith.

Poletin didn’t return.

The game was scoreless. And, despite the five minute power play, the Rockets were unable to break the ice although they did have some good looks.

And, as fate would have it, a little more than a minute after the penalty expired, the Winterhawks got on the board when Kyle McDonough roofed a shot from in tight.

The Rockets, who peppered Ondrej Stebetak with 23 shots in the middle frame and 46 on the night, finally broke through shorthanded.

Off a faceoff in the Winterhawks end, a clearing pass hit seemed to glance off Tij Iginla’s stick right to Ty Halaburda in the slot. He deferred to Iginla who wired home his 15th of the season from the right circle.

Then the power play that fell silent during that earlier five-minute advantage broke through.

Owen Folstrom, replacing the injured Poletin, grabbed a rebound off a Mazden Leslie point shot and lifted a backhand over a fallen Stebetak in the final minute of the second.

Despite some frantic action at both ends of the rink, both goalies shut the door in the third.

“This game was really good for our group. We had to find a way to win a 2-1 game,” said associate coach Don Hay of the playoff-type game during the post game broadcast.

“The last minute was exciting, guys were blocking shots and paying the price. Our top players were digging in. It would have been nice to get a little more offence in the third period, but I think it was good for us.

“It proves to our group that if we do the right things and play the right way, we are going to give ourselves a good opportunity.”

It was the Rockets second win in a row, moving them to within two points of fourth place Kamloops in the Western Conference.

The Rockets and Winterhawks will complete this back-to-back series Saturday night in Portland.

Kelowna will return home to host Calgary Friday and Prince George Saturday.