282444
279551
WHL News  

Penticton Vees extend winning streak and keep top spot in BC Division

Vees extend winning streak

Chelsea Powrie - Jan 8, 2026 / 10:20 am | Story: 593085

The Penticton Vees have done it again, beating the Prince George Cougars to stay on top of the BC Division of the WHL.

The Vees took the game 3-2 Wednesday night, bringing their overall record for the season to 22-9-4-3. It was their seventh in a row win.

GAME STATS

Shots:

  • Vees- 30
  • Cougars- 30

Scoring:

  • Vees- Ryden Evers, Tristan Petersen, Diego Johnson
  • Cougars- Kayden Lemire, Brock Souch

Power Plays:

  • Vees- 0/1
  • Cougars- 0/3

Goaltending:

  • Vees- Ethan McCallum - 28/30
  • Cougars- Joshua Ravensbergen - 27/30

Next up, the Vees will back home at the SOEC on Friday when they host the Kamloops Blazers at 7 p.m.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More WHL articles

280570