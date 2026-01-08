WHL News
Penticton Vees extend winning streak and keep top spot in BC Division
Vees extend winning streak
Photo: Penticton Vees
Vees extend winning streak.
The Penticton Vees have done it again, beating the Prince George Cougars to stay on top of the BC Division of the WHL.
The Vees took the game 3-2 Wednesday night, bringing their overall record for the season to 22-9-4-3. It was their seventh in a row win.
GAME STATS
Shots:
- Vees- 30
- Cougars- 30
Scoring:
- Vees- Ryden Evers, Tristan Petersen, Diego Johnson
- Cougars- Kayden Lemire, Brock Souch
Power Plays:
- Vees- 0/1
- Cougars- 0/3
Goaltending:
- Vees- Ethan McCallum - 28/30
- Cougars- Joshua Ravensbergen - 27/30
Next up, the Vees will back home at the SOEC on Friday when they host the Kamloops Blazers at 7 p.m.
More WHL articles
