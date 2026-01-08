WHL News

Penticton Vees extend winning streak and keep top spot in BC Division

Vees extend winning streak

Photo: Penticton Vees Vees extend winning streak.

The Penticton Vees have done it again, beating the Prince George Cougars to stay on top of the BC Division of the WHL.

The Vees took the game 3-2 Wednesday night, bringing their overall record for the season to 22-9-4-3. It was their seventh in a row win.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 30

Cougars- 30

Scoring:

Vees- Ryden Evers, Tristan Petersen, Diego Johnson

Cougars- Kayden Lemire, Brock Souch

Power Plays:

Vees- 0/1

Cougars- 0/3

Goaltending:

Vees- Ethan McCallum - 28/30

Cougars- Joshua Ravensbergen - 27/30

Next up, the Vees will back home at the SOEC on Friday when they host the Kamloops Blazers at 7 p.m.