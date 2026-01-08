WHL News

Kelowna Rockets explode for four in the first, snap three-game skid

Rockets show off new look

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor Rockets explode for four in the third in a 5-2 win over Tri-City

If opening night was any indication, this version of the Kelowna Rockets will be a smash hit.

The Rockets unveiled three new players and welcomed two others back from the World Junior Hockey championship Wednesday, and beat back the visiting Tri-City Americans 5-2.

Forwards Ty Halaburda and Vojtech Cihar and defenceman Parker Alcos all made their Rockets debut while Cihar, Tomas Poletin and Tij Iginla were returning from the world juniors.

The infusion of talent brought with it a new energy on the bench, on the ice and throughout Prospera Place that could be felt from the opening puck drop.

It took the Rockets a while to get their footing, but once they did, they delighted the home crowd with a four goal first period outburst.

“I liked the energy and the start. It was a group that was excited to come to the rink today and excited to get an opportunity to play in front of our fans,” said head coach Derrick Martin.

“Starts have been a big topic of discussion this year and the inconsistency, so it was nice to see that.”

Iginla got the scoring started midway through the first when his centering pass deflected off a Tri-City stick and past Xavier Wendt.

Then three goals in a two minute span late in the period brought the roof down.

Alcos, after some great work from Cuhar along the boards, Mazden Leslie from the bottom of the right circle and Connor Pankratz on a shorthanded breakaway on a shot that hit the post then deflected in off Wendt, made it 4-0 by the end of the first.

The Ams fought their way back into it with a pair of goals in the second, but the Rockets didn’t buckle in the third, getting an empty net goal from Poletin to salt the game away late.

“I really liked the resiliency of the group. We’ve seen it where we’ve given points away to team by not showing up in the third period and I thought in the third period tonight we found a way,”

Despite not practicing, Alcos, a 2024 draft pick of the Vancouver Canucks, was one of the best players on the ice.

“It was a great game from start to finish. The boys welcomed me so well here, and it’s been a great experience. I’m really happy I landed here,” said Alcos.

The 19-year-old veteran of 167 WHL games was paired with Keith McInnis, another recent addition to the Rockets blue line.

“Just trusting,” he said of skating with a partner he has never practiced with before.

“We’re on the same team and going to be D-partners here for a little bit, so just trusting they know what they’re doing and I’ll figure it out,” he said.

With all the talent on the ice, Pankratz, skating on a fourth line with Eli Barrett and Jaxson Kehrig, played one of his best games in a Rocket uniform in limited minutes.

Harrison Boettiger turned away 28 shots to earn the victory.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak.

The Rockets look to build on Wednesday’s win when they travel south of the border to face the Portland Winterhawks in back-to-back games Friday and Saturday.

Prior to the game the Rockets announced they had moved 18-year-old winger Levi Benson to Wenatchee. The Rockets received a second round pick in 2027 and a fourth round selection in 2028 in the deal.