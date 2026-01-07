WHL News
Penticton Vees extend winning streak, climb to top of BC Division
Vees top BC Division
The Penticton Vees are top of the BC Division after adding another win to their streak.
The Vees shut down the Prince George Cougars 5-2 Tuesday night, cinching their spot at the top of the pack in the province.
They now have a 21-9-4-3 record for the season, and the latest victory was their sixth in a row.
GAME STATS
Shots:
- Vees- 40
- Cougars- 32
Scoring:
- Vees- Booker Toninato, Jacob Kvasnicka (2), Diego Johnson, Louie Wehmann
- Cougars- Kooper Gizowski, Carson Carels
Power Plays:
- Vees- 0/3
- Cougars- 2/5
Goaltending:
- Vees- AJ Reyelts- 30/32
- Cougars- Alexander Levshyn - 35/39
The Vees finish off a three game road trip in Prince George on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
More WHL articles
Hockey Links
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.
Previous Stories
- Rockets trio return to lineup Jan 7
- Rockets continue to add Jan 6
- Rocket world junior MVP Jan 5
- Rockets looking to add Jan 5
- Kamloops beats Kelowna Jan 3
- Rockets come up just short Jan 2
- Rockets get a defenceman Jan 2
- Vees battle hard for victory Jan 2
- Vees add on another win Dec 31
- Blazers come back to win Dec 30
- Vees take down Rockets Dec 29
- Giants outpace Blazers 7-3 Dec 28
© 2026 Castanet.net