Penticton Vees extend winning streak, climb to top of BC Division

Photo: Penticton Vees

The Penticton Vees are top of the BC Division after adding another win to their streak.

The Vees shut down the Prince George Cougars 5-2 Tuesday night, cinching their spot at the top of the pack in the province.

They now have a 21-9-4-3 record for the season, and the latest victory was their sixth in a row.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 40

Cougars- 32

Scoring:

Vees- Booker Toninato, Jacob Kvasnicka (2), Diego Johnson, Louie Wehmann

Cougars- Kooper Gizowski, Carson Carels

Power Plays:

Vees- 0/3

Cougars- 2/5

Goaltending:

Vees- AJ Reyelts- 30/32

Cougars- Alexander Levshyn - 35/39

The Vees finish off a three game road trip in Prince George on Wednesday at 7 p.m.