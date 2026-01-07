282444
WHL News  

Penticton Vees extend winning streak, climb to top of BC Division

Vees top BC Division

Chelsea Powrie - Jan 7, 2026 / 10:23 am | Story: 592873

The Penticton Vees are top of the BC Division after adding another win to their streak.

The Vees shut down the Prince George Cougars 5-2 Tuesday night, cinching their spot at the top of the pack in the province.

They now have a 21-9-4-3 record for the season, and the latest victory was their sixth in a row.

GAME STATS

Shots:

  • Vees- 40
  • Cougars- 32

Scoring:

  • Vees- Booker Toninato, Jacob Kvasnicka (2), Diego Johnson, Louie Wehmann
  • Cougars- Kooper Gizowski, Carson Carels

Power Plays:

  • Vees- 0/3
  • Cougars- 2/5

Goaltending:

  • Vees- AJ Reyelts- 30/32
  • Cougars- Alexander Levshyn - 35/39

The Vees finish off a three game road trip in Prince George on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

