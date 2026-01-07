WHL News

Returning world junior trio will be in the lineup Wednesday

Rockets trio return to lineup

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor - file Tomas Poletin

Kelowna Rockets fans will get a chance to preview much of the team’s Memorial Cup lineup when the team hosts the Tri-City Americans tonight.

Tij Iginla, Tomas Poletin and Vojtech Cihar, who returned to Kelowna yesterday after starring at the World Junior Hockey Championships, will all dress for the game.

Iginla and Poletin have missed the last 10 games while Cihar will be making his Rockets debut after being acquired from Lethbridge in the deal that also included Shane Smith.

Also making their Rockets debut tonight are forward Ty Halaburda and defenceman Parker Alcos, acquired Tuesday in deals with Vancouver and Edmonton respectively.

Defenceman Nate Corbet is also expected to return after missing 14 games with a lower body injury.

The additions are welcome for a team that has lost four of five and fallen to fifth in the BC Division and eighth in the Western Conference.

This will be the third meeting between the two teams this season.

The Americans won the previous two, 3-1 and 5-2, both in Kennewick.

The Rockets will hit the road following tonight’s game for games in Portland Friday and Saturday.