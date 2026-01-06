WHL News

Rockets acquire overage forward and defenceman in separate deals Tuesday

Rockets continue to add

Photo: Contributed Ty Halaburda

Kelowna Rockets president and GM Bruce Hamilton was busy Tuesday morning.

Hamilton, true to his word, added both a forward and a defenceman in separate deals while also willing the team's final spot.

The Rockets today acquired 20-year old forward Ty Halaburda from the Vancouver Giants for a package that includes 18-year-old defenceman Will Sharpe and second and fourth round selections in the 2028 draft.

In a second deal, the Rockets picked up 19-year-old defenceman Parker Alcos from the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Kelowna also receives a third round draft pick in 2026 and a seventh round selection in 2028. In exchange, the Oil Kings get first round import pick in 2026 as well as a third round CHL pick in 2026 and a second round selection in 2027.

Halaburda, a second round pick of the Giants back in 2020, served as Vancouver’s captain this season.

Over five seasons, he has amassed 96 goals and 220 points over 283 career games. He has 20 goals and 19 assists in 40 games this season.

“Ty is an elite competitor who plays the game the right way,” said Hamilton.

“He brings leadership, intensity and playoff-style hockey every night.

“He’s a player who can tilt the ice with his work ethic and make everyone around him better. We’re excited to add him to our group.”

Sharpe was the key piece going to the Giants in the deal.

The defenceman was acquired at last year’s trade deadline in the deal that sent Caden Price to Lethbridge. In 62 games in a Rockets’ uniform, Sharpe has nine goals and 32 points.

Photo: Contributed Parker Alcos

Alcos is a right shot defenceman who brings a combination of size, mobility and poise. Over 167 career games, he has amassed four goals, 44 points and 103 penalty minutes.

He has 14 points in 31 games this season and is a plus 29.

"Parker gives us a big, right-shot defenceman with WHL experience and pro upside," said Hamilton.

"He defends hard, moves the puck well and fits the style of game we want to play down the stretch."

Alcos was a sixth round draft pick of the Vancouver Canucks in 2024.

Both are expected to be in the lineup Wednesday when the Rockets entertain the Tri-City Americans.