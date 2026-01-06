Czechia forward named MVP of World Junior Hockey Championship
Rocket world junior MVP
Vojtech Cihar hasn’t played a minute for the Kelowna Rockets, but he is already turning heads with the fan base and team management.
Cihar, acquired in a trade with Lethbridge Nov. 9 that also brought Shane Smith to the Rockets, was a dominant force at the World Junior Hockey Championships which wrapped up Monday night.
The 18-year-old forward, who led Czechia with four goals and eight assists, was named the Most Valuable Player at the tournament.
He won the honour despite Czechia’s 4-2 loss to Sweden in Monday’s gold medal game.
Cihar, a second round selection of the Los Angeles Kings in the 2025 NHL draft was also named to the tournament all-star team.
He is expected to arrive in Kelowna sometime tomorrow along with Czechia teammate Tomas Poletin who had four goals and two assists, and Tij Iginla, who had four goals and five assists for Canada.
Iginla had an assist Monday in helping Canada beat Finland 6-3 in the bronze medal game.
The trio are not expected to be in the lineup Wednesday when the Rockets host Tri-City but it’s anticipated they will make the trip to Portland for back-to-back games Friday and Saturday.
