Kelowna Rockets hoping to add to back end and forward ahead of WHL trade deadline

Rockets looking to add

Photo: Madison Reeve/file Rockets president and GM, Bruce Hamilton

The Kelowna Rockets management group continues to work the phones just days ahead of Thursday’s Western Hockey League trade deadline.

Since the end of last season, president and GM Bruce Haamilton has completed seven trades netting eight players as well as two other deals that moved out players to create roster space and add much needed draft capital.

Those deals have cost 24 future draft picks, including six first rounders while netting seven picks in return, including a pair of first round picks in a draft day deal with the Regina Pats.

Of course, the Rockets also received three first round picks during last season’s sell off of Andrew Cristall and Caden Price.

With the trade deadline set for 5 p.m. local time Thursday, Hamilton says he hopes to use some of his available draft capital to add one more defenceman and one more forward.

One of those is expected to fill out their final overage spot.

Hamilton told Castanet News he hopes to complete one of those deals by Tuesday morning.

Since returning from the Christmas break, the Rockets have gone 1-2-0-1, tumbling back down to fifth in the BC Division and eighth in the Western Conference.

In the 11 games since losing Iginla and Poletin to the world juniors, the team is a respectable 5-5-0-1.

With those two, along with recent acquisition Vojtech Cihar, who scored a highlight reel goal against Canada in the world junior semi-finals ready to return this week,

Hamilton hopes their return will help jumpstart the team in the second half of the season.

With 32 games left in the regular season, including 19 on home ice, the Rockets hope the new additions will propel them up the standings and in a better position as they get set to host the 2026 Memorial Cup.