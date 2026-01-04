WHL News

Blazers come alive in the third period to roar past Rockets with 4-1 victory Saturday night

Kamloops beats Kelowna

Photo: Contributed File photo.

What started out as another close game on the scoreboard finished as a blowout as the Kamloops Blazers put up three unanswered goals in the third period to vanquish the Kelowna Rockets for the second night in a row.

The Blue and Orange hosted the Rockets on the back half of a home-and-home weekend, earning the win in front of 3,599 fans at the Sandman Centre. Game one went to the Blazers 3-2 in a shootout in Kelowna on Friday.

Scoring for the Blazers Saturday were Tommy Lafreniere (25), Nathan Behm (22), Ty Bonkowski (7) and Josh Evaschesen (17).

Kamloops got on the board halfway through the first period with a powerplay goal from Lafreniere, who redirected a pass down low from Behm.

Kelowna tied the game just four minutes later on a powerplay of their own off a goal from Hiroki Gojsic, but the second period went scoreless.

Just seconds into the third, the Blazers capitalized on another powerplay as Behm fired home a one-timer from JP Hurlbert on the rush.

Just a few minutes after that, Bonkowski, alone in the slot, notched his seventh of the campaign off a pass from Evaschesen, who made it a 4-1 final at 14:43 mark of the third, walking in and wristing home a goal top shelf.

Kelowna netminder Harrison Boettiger stopped 35 of 39 shots Kamloops threw at him while the Blazers’ Logan Edmonstone turned away 28 of 29 shots on goal from the Rockets.

Special teams played a factor in this one as the Blazers went 2/5 with the man advantage while Kelowna was 1/2.

With the win Kamloops improves to 17-13-3-4, good for fifth in the westerns conference with 41 points. They are third in the B.C. Division.

The Rockets are now 17-13-3-2 with the loss and sit seventh in the west with 39 points.

The Blazers have now won three straight and their next game will be on the road in Penticton Friday, Jan. 9, to take on the Vees, who they currently trail in the standings by four points.

Next up for Kelowna is a home game on Wednesday, Jan. 7, against the Tri-City Americans.