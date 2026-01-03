WHL News

Rockets fall to Blazers in a shootout Friday at Prospera Place

Rockets come up just short

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor Blazers edge the Rockets 3-2 in a shootout Friday

Josh Evaschesen scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout Friday as the Kamloops Blazers edged past the Kelowna Rockets 3-2 at Prospera Place.

Evaschesen, coming off the left wing, squeezed a shot under Rockets netminder Josh Banini who was nothing short of spectacular all night.

However, the 17-year-old goaltender appeared to tweak something later in the overtime period and was being looked at by team doctors post game.

Hayden Paupanekis, who opened the scoring for the Rockets was also being looked at by doctors.

Head coach Derrick Martin had no information about either player after the game.

This one was a highly entertaining affair and Kelowna/Kamloops games usually are. There were not a lot of goals but there were not a shortage of chances at both ends.

“I think if you’re talking to either coach you’d probably want to limit some of the chances both teams gave up, but I thought it was a game that lived inside the margins,” said Martin.

“I thought we kind of separated ourselves a bit in the third, had more looks and more opportunities.

“It would have been nice to get one on the power play tonight, it was probably the difference, they get one on the power play and we don’t.”

Paupanekis got the Rockets on the board first off the rush, using defenceman Kayd Reudig as a screen to beat Logan Edmonstone high blocker side.

The Blazers tied it on a power play later in the first then took the lead on a contested goal 6:30 into the second.

Nathan Behm cut hard to the front of the net from the right wing, and beat Banini with a backhand as the net was coming off its supports.

After a review, it was determined the puck had left Behm’s stick just before the net was dislodged, allowing the goal to stand.

The Rockets got that one back later in the second. At one end, Banini made a spectacular save off league-leading scorer JP Hurlbert on a breakaway.

Hiroki Gojsic picked up the loose puck, raced down the ice and, from a sharp angle, found a hole between Edmonstone and the post to tie it.

The Rockets had three chances on the power play over the final 23 minutes and, while they moved the puck well and had some good looks, they were unable to find the go-ahead goal.

Edmonstone was the busier of the two as the Rockets outshot Kamloops 43-31, but Banini faced the tougher chances.

He turned Cooper Moore away three separate times including a breakaway in overtime.

Friday’s game also marked the debut of defenceman Keith McInnis, acquired earlier in the day from Red Deer.

“He had a good game for dealing what he’s dealt with the last 12 hours.

“Finding out you’ve been traded, in a car driving for two hours then hopping on a plane to get here.”

The Rockets and Blazers will do it all again Saturday night up in Kamloops.