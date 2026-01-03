Rockets acquire defenseman Keith McInnis from Red Deer
Rockets get a defenseman
The Kelowna Rockets have acquired 19-year-old defenseman Keith McInnisfrom the Red Deer Rebels in exchange for forward Kalder Varga, a third-round pick in 2028, and a sixth-round pick in 2026.
McInnis, a six-foot-one, 196-pound left-shot defender from Red Deer, Alberta, has 20 points (6G, 14A) in 34 games this season with Red Deer.
Known for his offensive skill and physical presence, he also played with the Brooks Bandits in the BCHL and spent time in the USHL with the Waterloo Black Hawks.
“This is a move that adds an important dimension to our group,” said Rockets GM Bruce Hamilton.
“Keith is a mobile, confident defenseman who can play both the left and right side on defense while creating offence and helping us transition the puck.”
Varga, 17, a 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft seventh overall pick, scored 11 points (8G, 3A) in 34 games this season with Kelowna.
“Kalder is a young player with lots of upside who has worked hard for our organization. We thank him for his contributions and wish him nothing but success with the Rebels,” Hamilton said.
