Penticton Vees battle for epic comeback victory over top team

Photo: Penticton Vees Penticton Vees battle to victory in New Year's Day game.

The Penticton Vees battled back three times for victory over the Prince George Cougars in an epic New Year's Day game.

On Thursday at the South Okanagan Events Centre, they came out triumphant in overtime with a 6-5 win.'

Throughout the game, the teams traded goals, with the Cougars overtaking the Vees three times, only for the Vees to shoot and score right back.

In the third period, the Vees outshot the Cougars 24-2 to tie the game and force the overtime, during which Ethan Weber scored the win just 26 seconds in.

Now, the Vees' record is 19-9-4-3 for the season and they sit in third in the West, three points Cougars who are first in the BC Division.



GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 45

Cougars- 21

Scoring:

Vees- Brittan Alstead, Chase Valliant, Jiri Kamas, Boomer DeMars, Nolan Stevenson,

Ethan Weber

Cougars- Townes Kozicki, Brock Souch, Kooper Gizowski, Dimitri Yakutsenak, Shaun

Rios

Power Plays:

Vees- 0/1

Cougars- 1/3

Goaltending:

Vees- AJ Reyelts - 16/21

Cougars- Alexander Levshyn - 39/45

Up Next: The Vees are on the road against the Spokane Chiefs on Saturday at 6:00PM