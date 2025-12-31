Penticton Vees earn another win against the Victoria Royals in a 3-1 victory
Vees add on another win
The Penticton Vees are sitting third in the west following their 3-1 victory against the Victoria Royals at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Tuesday night.
The first goal between the two teams didn't come until there was just under two minutes remaining in the first period, with a shot off the stick of Royals defenceman Cosmo Wilson to make it 1-0 for the visitors.
The Vees tied it up early in the second period, with Matteo Danis taking a loose puck at the side of the goal and into the net.
The rest of the period would be a defensive battle, sending the game tied into the third.
Brady Birnie would use the opportunity to strike on a five-on-three power play to give the Vees the 2-1 lead.
Then, Chase Valliant added to Penticton's tally with a play at the side of the net.
Vees goaltender Ethan McCallum would block a penalty shot coming from the Royals, making the final score 3-1.
The Vees host the Prince George Cougars at the SOEC on Jan. 1, with puck drop at 4 p.m.
More WHL articles
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.
Previous Stories
- Blazers come back to win Dec 30
- Vees take down Rockets Dec 29
- Giants outpace Blazers 7-3 Dec 28
- Blazers blast Hitmen 9–5 Dec 27
- Rockets race by Giants Dec 27
- Rocket friends now foes Dec 26
- JoJo Mason singing at Vees Dec 20
- Blazers stumble into break Dec 20
- Penalty issues hurt Rockets Dec 20
- Vees add on another win Dec 18
- Tri-City beats Blazers in OT Dec 17
- Rockets win in a shootout Dec 17