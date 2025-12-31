WHL News

Penticton Vees earn another win against the Victoria Royals in a 3-1 victory

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography Penticton Vees take down Victoria Royals on Tuesday Night

The Penticton Vees are sitting third in the west following their 3-1 victory against the Victoria Royals at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Tuesday night.

The first goal between the two teams didn't come until there was just under two minutes remaining in the first period, with a shot off the stick of Royals defenceman Cosmo Wilson to make it 1-0 for the visitors.

The Vees tied it up early in the second period, with Matteo Danis taking a loose puck at the side of the goal and into the net.

The rest of the period would be a defensive battle, sending the game tied into the third.

Brady Birnie would use the opportunity to strike on a five-on-three power play to give the Vees the 2-1 lead.

Then, Chase Valliant added to Penticton's tally with a play at the side of the net.

Vees goaltender Ethan McCallum would block a penalty shot coming from the Royals, making the final score 3-1.

The Vees host the Prince George Cougars at the SOEC on Jan. 1, with puck drop at 4 p.m.