Penticton came out of Kelowna with a 6-4 win Monday night

Vees take down Rockets

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor Penticton upend the Rockets 6-4 Monday

The expansion Penticton Vees continue to make life tough on BC Division opponents.

Their latest victim, the Kelowna Rockets.

The Vees got two goals from Louis Wehmann and Brady Birnie in a 6-4 win over the Rockets before more than 5,500 mostly disappointed fans at Prospera Place.

The Vees jumped on the Rockets early, building a 2-0 lead that the Rockets could not overcome. They cut the deficit to one on four different occasions, but each time, the Vees found the next goal to stretch the lead back to two.

It was a disappointing effort on the back of an inspiring win Saturday over the Vancouver Giants. And, a loss that prevented the Rockets from leapfrogging the Vees into second in the BC Division.

“For the fans that will be the important piece, for me it’s another opportunity to show we are growing and learning and we take a step back tonight. That’s more frustrating than anything,” said head coach Derrick Martin.

“ (We) Didn’t have a very good start, didn’t handle their speed early on, didn’t handle some adversity from the officiating in the second period.

“When you dig yourself a hole against a good hockey team, you get what you deserve, and we did tonight.”

Shane Smith had two goals and an assist to pace the Rockets attack. Hayden Paupanekis and Levi Benson on a late power play also scored for the Rockets.

Hiroki Gojsic picked up three assists.

Penalties and defensive breakdowns were the story for the Rockets. The Vees had six opportunities with the man advantage before the Rockets found themselves on the power play.

They did manage a pair of goals on three chances while the Vees were three for seven. Five-on-five, it was a 2-2 game.

Jacob Kvasnicka and Matteo Denis into an empty net also scored for Penticton.

“I think they wanted to,” said Martin when asked if the team was ready to go Monday night.

“But for whatever reason we didn’t handle their speed out of the gate. It’s a team we’ve seen five times, we know they can skate, we know they play in transition.

“We did our homework, we prepared ourselves, we had a good morning skate and for whatever reason, we came out flat. We have to find some consistency in that area.”

The Rockets, who will have played seven more road games than home games this season will need to get better in front of the home fans.

In 13 games on home ice, they are a pedestrian 5-5-2-1, while they sit five games above .500 on the road.

The Rockets are now off until Friday when they begin a home-and-home set with the Kamloops Blazers. They face off Friday at Prospera Place before travelling to Kamloops Saturday.

It will mark the first meetings between the BC Division rivals this season.