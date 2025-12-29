WHL News

Kamloops Blazers fall 7-3 to Vancouver Giants in Langley

Photo: Rob Wilton The Kamloops Blazers fell to the Vancouver Giants in a matinee game on Sunday, Dec. 28.

The Kamloops Blazers ran into a hot goaltender while on the road Sunday, falling 7-3 to the Vancouver Giants during a matinee game at the Langley Events Centre.

JP Hurlbert, Owen Cooper and Asher Gingras netted goals for the Blazers. Cameron Schmidt, Colton Gerrior, Aaron Obobaifo, Jakob Oreskovic and Tyus Sparks scored for the Giants.

The Giants skated to a 2-1 lead by the end of the first period and never looked back, netting three more unanswered goals in the second.

Cooper and Gingras each scored in the third period — Gingras’ first WHL goal — but it wasn’t enough to mount a comeback for the Blazers.

Burke Hood made 36 saves on 39 Kamloops shots to earn the win in net. Logan Edmonstone stopped 29 of 36 shots on net in the loss.

Announced attendance at the Langley Events Centre was 4,519.

With the loss, the Blazers fall to 15-13-3-4, seventh in the Western Conference and 13th overall.

The Giants (16-19-1-1) sit at 10th in the Western Conference and 16th overall.

The Blue and Orange will be back in action on home ice Tuesday when the Prince George Cougars visit the Sandman Centre. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.