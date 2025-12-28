WHL News

Five-goal second period powers Blazers past Hitmen in 9–5 romp

Photo: Brian Johnson/Kamloops Blazers Andrew Thomson celebrates a goal on Saturday at Sandman Centre, where the Kamloops Blazers beat the Calgary Hitmen 9-5.

The Kamloops Blazers erupted for five goals in the second period on Saturday at Sandman Centre, where they shook off the post-Christmas cobwebs with a 9-5 win over the Calgary Hitmen.

Nathan Behm had a hat trick, Tommy Lafreniere scored twice and JP Hurlbert, Andrew Thomson, Josh Evaschesen and Ty Bonkowski added singles for the Blazers.

Harrison Lodewyk (2), Ty Meunier, Caine Wilke and Kale Dach scored for the Hitmen.

Lodewyk got Calgary on the board early in the second period to cut the Kamloops lead to 2-1, then the floodgates opened for the Blazers.

They replied quickly with two goals 40 seconds apart, then scored three more in a six-minute span late in the period to give the Blazers a 7-2 lead after 40 minutes.

Logan Edmonstone made 24 saves on 29 Calgary shots. Eric Tu and Aidan Hesse split duties in net for the Hitmen.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 4,116.

With the win, the Blazers improve to 15-12-3-4, which has them fourth in the WHL’s six-team B.C. Division.

The Blazers are back in action on Sunday, playing a 4 p.m. matinee in Langley against the Vancouver Giants (15-19-1-1).

Their next home game will be on Tuesday, when the first-place Prince George Cougars (22-10-1-0) visit Sandman Centre for a 7 p.m. puck drop.