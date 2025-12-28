WHL News

Rockets score three unanswered in the third in a come-from-behind win over the Vancouver Giants

Rockets race by Giants

The legs may have been heavy after the week-long Christmas break, but the Kelowna Rockets had more than enough desire and determination to erase a two-goal deficit in a come-from-behind 6-4 post-holiday win over the visiting Vancouver Giants.

The largest crowd of the season, 5,880 watched as the Rockets scored three unanswered in the third to record their fourth win in their last six at Prospera Place.

Hayden Paupanekis, Shane Smith, Levi Benson, Mazden Leslie and Hiroki Gojsic all had a goal and an assist in the victory while Jaxon Kehrig also lit the lamp.

The Rockets trailed 3-1 a minute into the second when they turned the game around with goals less than two minutes apart from Smith and Kehrig to tie it. They dominated the offensive part of the game from there, peppering Giants goaltender Kelton Pyne with a season-high 61 shots including 45 over the final 40 minutes.

The Rockets found themselves chasing the game in part because of some defensive lapses that led directly to three Giants goals but, to their credit, they didn’t give in.

“I didn’t love some of the details coming back to our zone, but I thought the second and third we dictated the terms,” said Head coach Derrick Martin.

“We did some really good things in the offensive zone - started to see our group buy into some of the stuff we’ve been teaching them.

“Kudos to them, it’s hard to win games in the Western Hockey League and hard when you dig a hole for yourself, and to see the group dig themselves out of it tonight is a good sign.”

It’s also a good sign when some of the foot soldiers, Kehrig and Benson get rewarded.

Kehrig’s goal that tied it at three was a great individual effort. He won a battle behind the Giants net, flipped the puck to the edge of the crease and drilled it five-hole for just his second.

Benson got the Rockets rolling in the third, stealing a clearing pass in the left circle and beating Pyne high to the far side.

“We were able to use our bench tonight which is important, especially when we only have 19 (dressed).”

The Rockets were forced to go a man short with only five defencemen dressed due to injuries to Peyton Kettles, Nate Corbet and Gabriel Guilbault on the back end and Tij Iginla, Tomas Poletin and Vojtech Cihar at the world juniors.

They also got a great effort from Paupanekis who is playing some of his best hockey since being acquired from the Spokane Chiefs almost a year ago.

“I thought I was engaged from the get-go. Like you said, six shots and that’s kind of what I am when I’m engaged, I’m a pretty dangerous player I’d say,” said Paupanekis.

Harris Boettiger went the distance for the Rockets allowing four goals on 29 shots.

The win Saturday moves the Rockets to within a single point on second place Penticton in the BC Division.

The Rockets will have a chance to leapfrog the Vees when they host Penticton Monday night at Prospera Place.