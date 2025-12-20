WHL News

Penticton Vees announce Country Night, with Canadian country music artist Jojo Mason

JoJo Mason singing at Vees

Photo: Contributed/JoJo Mason The Penticton Vees announced Country Night on Saturday, Jan. 17 , with a special appearance by Canadian country music artist Jojo Mason

The Penticton Vees will be hosting a special Country Night event in the new year, featuring a special live intermission show with Canadian country music artist Jojo Mason.

Grab your best country attire and head to the South Okanagan Events Centre on Saturday, Jan. 17, to watch the Vees face off against the Calgary Hitmen.

Mason who will be singing the national anthem and perform during the first intermission.

“We are thrilled to have Jojo join us for a very special night at the SOEC. We want to create more memorable evenings for Vees fans, and this will certainly be one of them,” Vees Senior Vice President Chris Laurie said in the news release.

The Jan. 17th game will be the only matchup between the Vees and Hitmen this season, with puck drop scheduled for 6 p.m.

Penticton is scheduled to travel to Calgary next season as part of their Alberta road trip.

Tickets for the game are available at the Valley First box office at the SOEC, or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com. Tickets are $26 for adults, $10 for youth (ages 13-18) and free for local kids (ages 12 & under), courtesy of Peters Bros. Construction.

*Free tickets for local children are available in person only at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.