Penticton Vees announce Country Night, with Canadian country music artist Jojo Mason
JoJo Mason singing at Vees
The Penticton Vees will be hosting a special Country Night event in the new year, featuring a special live intermission show with Canadian country music artist Jojo Mason.
Grab your best country attire and head to the South Okanagan Events Centre on Saturday, Jan. 17, to watch the Vees face off against the Calgary Hitmen.
Mason who will be singing the national anthem and perform during the first intermission.
“We are thrilled to have Jojo join us for a very special night at the SOEC. We want to create more memorable evenings for Vees fans, and this will certainly be one of them,” Vees Senior Vice President Chris Laurie said in the news release.
The Jan. 17th game will be the only matchup between the Vees and Hitmen this season, with puck drop scheduled for 6 p.m.
Penticton is scheduled to travel to Calgary next season as part of their Alberta road trip.
Tickets for the game are available at the Valley First box office at the SOEC, or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com. Tickets are $26 for adults, $10 for youth (ages 13-18) and free for local kids (ages 12 & under), courtesy of Peters Bros. Construction.
*Free tickets for local children are available in person only at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
More WHL articles
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.
Previous Stories
- Blazers stumble into break Dec 20
- Penalty issues hurt Rockets Dec 20
- Vees add on another win Dec 18
- Tri-City beats Blazers in OT Dec 17
- Rockets win in a shootout Dec 17
- Rockets outgunned Dec 16
- Cougars get best of Blazers Dec 13
- Rockets roll past Pats Dec 13
- Bring toys to Vees game Dec 13
- Another win for the Vees Dec 13
- Rockets fall in Brandon Dec 12
- Blazers comeback falls short Dec 12