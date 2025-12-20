Kelowna Rockets cap off road trip with 8-3 loss to Prince Albert
Penalty issues hurt Rockets
The Kelowna Rockets had a rough end to their six-game road trip Friday night, losing 8-3 to the Prince Albert Raiders.
The Raiders, who sit atop of the WHL's Eastern Conference, got off to a quick start, with Linden Burrett scoring just 1:18 into the game. The Raiders netted another two powerplay goals before the halfway mark of the first, putting the Rockets down 3-0 within the first 10 minutes.
It was a sign of things to come, with the Raiders netting a total of five powerplay goals Friday night.
The Rockets' Carson Wetsch got the Rockets on the board in the first, pulling them within two, but the Raiders' got to work in the second, scoring another two quick goals.
The Rockets were able to bring the game back to 5-3 in the second, but ran into more penalty trouble, giving up three unanswered powerplay goals.
Brandon Gorzynski of the Raiders pulled off a hat trick on the night. Overall, the Raiders were five for 10 on the powerplay.
The Rockets will now have some time off for the Christmas break, before returning to action at home on Dec. 27 against the Vancouver Giants.
The Rockets currently sit in fifth in the WHL's Western Conference.
More WHL articles
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.
Previous Stories
- Vees add on another win Dec 18
- Tri-City beats Blazers in OT Dec 17
- Rockets win in a shootout Dec 17
- Rockets outgunned Dec 16
- Cougars get best of Blazers Dec 13
- Rockets roll past Pats Dec 13
- Bring toys to Vees game Dec 13
- Another win for the Vees Dec 13
- Rockets fall in Brandon Dec 12
- Blazers comeback falls short Dec 12
- Rockets sign Czech Dec 11
- Rockets hang on in third Dec 10