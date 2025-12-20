WHL News

Kelowna Rockets cap off road trip with 8-3 loss to Prince Albert

Penalty issues hurt Rockets

Photo: Kelowna Rockets The Kelowna Rockets lost 8-3 to the Prince Albert Raiders Friday night.

The Kelowna Rockets had a rough end to their six-game road trip Friday night, losing 8-3 to the Prince Albert Raiders.

The Raiders, who sit atop of the WHL's Eastern Conference, got off to a quick start, with Linden Burrett scoring just 1:18 into the game. The Raiders netted another two powerplay goals before the halfway mark of the first, putting the Rockets down 3-0 within the first 10 minutes.

It was a sign of things to come, with the Raiders netting a total of five powerplay goals Friday night.

The Rockets' Carson Wetsch got the Rockets on the board in the first, pulling them within two, but the Raiders' got to work in the second, scoring another two quick goals.

The Rockets were able to bring the game back to 5-3 in the second, but ran into more penalty trouble, giving up three unanswered powerplay goals.

Brandon Gorzynski of the Raiders pulled off a hat trick on the night. Overall, the Raiders were five for 10 on the powerplay.

The Rockets will now have some time off for the Christmas break, before returning to action at home on Dec. 27 against the Vancouver Giants.

The Rockets currently sit in fifth in the WHL's Western Conference.