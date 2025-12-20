Blazers held scoreless in Seattle, extend losing streak to four going into Christmas break
Blazers stumble into break
The Kamloops Blazers enter the Christmas break losers of four straight after dropping a 1-0 shootout on Friday night to the Seattle Thunderbirds.
Logan Edmonstone was perfect on 40 Seattle shots through 65 minutes of action, but he allowed two goals in three attempts in the shootout and that was all the host T-Birds needed.
Marek Sklenica stopped each of the 36 Kamloops shots he saw, plus two more in the shootout — off the stick of JP Hurlbert, the WHL’s leading scorer (22-33-55), and Isa Guram.
Announced attendance was 4,071 at Accesso Showare Center in Kent, Wash.
The shootout loss drops the Blazers to 14-12-3-4 on the season, which has them in the middle of the pack — sixth in the WHL’s 12-team Western Conference and fourth of six teams in the B.C. Division.
The Thunderbirds improve to 13-14-2-1.
The Blazers will now break for Christmas. They are back in action on Saturday, Dec. 27, when the Calgary Hitmen (17-9-4-1) visit Sandman Centre for a 6 p.m. puck drop.
