Penticton Vees triumph over Prince George Cougars in a 5-2 win

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography Vees add on another win on Wednesday

The Penticton Vees finished off their games before the holiday break with a 5-2 victory over the Prince George Cougars at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Wednesday night.

Brittan Alstead who opened the scoring for Penticton when he tucked the puck up under the bar seven minutes into the first period.

The Cougars came back with two straight goals, with one on a powerplay from Aiden Foster and then Shaun Rios got a shot in up high make it 2-1.

The Vees would tie it up before the period ended, with Ryden Evers grabbing a loose puck from the crease.

Penticton would take the lead back in the first five minutes of the second period, when Brady Birnie took a shot from the top of the circle. The puck hit a stick, went up 20 feet into the air, and then in behind the Cougars goaltender to make it 3-2.

That was only goal in the second, and Birnie would take over in the third.

He scored his second powerplay goal from the circle at the top of the third and then finished off the hat-trick with a shot in the crease to make the final score 5-2 Vees.

The Vees return from the Christmas break on Dec. 29 when they battle the Rockets in Kelowna, puck drop at 7 p.m.