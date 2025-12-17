Blazers come up short in overtime loss to Tri-City Americans

Photo: Brian Johnson Photography/Kamloops Blazers The Kamloops Blazers fell 4-3 to the visiting Tri-City Americans at Sandman Centre on Wednesday, Dec. 17.

A two-goal lead for the Kamloops Blazers was quickly erased by the visiting Tri-City Americans, who forced the Wednesday evening tilt to overtime and ultimately came away with a 4-3 victory.

Tri-City scored first about halfway through the first. Josh Evaschesen tied it up for the Blazers with a minute left in the period.

The Blazers quickly took the lead in the second period with a goal from Nathan Behm. Fed a pass from Ty Bonkowksi into the slot, Evaschesen scored his second of the night to extend the Blazers' lead further. The Americans scored twice before the end of the period to tie it up again.

The game went to overtime after a scoreless second period, where Americans winger Savin Virk netted the game winning goal.

Kamloops net minder Logan Edmonstone blocked 31 of the 35 shots he faced. Americans goalie Xavier Wendt stopped 27 of 30 shots.

The loss moves the Blazers to 14-12-3-3 on the season, good for fourth in the WHL’s six-team B.C. Division.

Tri-City improved to 16-13-2-0 with the victory, which has them at fourth in the WHL’s U.S. Division.

The Blazers will be back in action on Friday, Dec. 19, when they will battle the Seattle Thunderbirds in Kent, Wash. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.