Rockets' Shane Smith scores lone shootout goal in come-from-behind win in Saskatoon

Photo: Contributed Harrison Boettiger made 40 saves as the Rockets beat Saskatoon in a shootout

The hockey gods were smiling down on the Kelowna Rockets Wednesday night.

The Rockets were the beneficiaries of a lengthy review to get the tying goal with 1:58 left in regulation time, then survived overtime to edge the Saskatoon Blades 3-2.

Trailing 2-1 with Harrison Boettiger on the bench for an extra attacker, the Rockets thought they had scored the tying goal from a wild scramble in Evan Gardner’s crease.

Blades defenceman Cooper Williams kicked the puck into his own net just before the net came off its supports.

The goal was initially waived off.

However, according to assistant coach Brandon McMillan on the post game show, the replay officials looked at goaltender interference, whether the puck was kicked in and when the net came off its supports.

After a nine minute review, it was determined the puck was going to cross the line regardless of what happened with the net and officials let the goal stand.

The goal was credited to Will Sharpe.

The Blades dominated overtime but Boettiger, easily the best player on the ice, made several key saves, including a spectacular pad save off Tristan Doyle to preserve the tie and force the shootout.

The first five shooters were unsuccessful, giving Shane Smith a chance to win it.

Coming off the left boards, the 20-year Smith beat Gardner to the far side from the left circle.

Shane Smith with the shootout winner ?@Kelowna_Rockets pic.twitter.com/EN5MSBBgcP — Western Hockey League (@TheWHL) December 18, 2025

The win guarantees the Rockets will come home from their six-game East Division road trip no worse than .500.

Levi Benson opened the scoring midway through the first period. Hiroki Gojsic won a battle in the corner and fed Benson who was alone at the edge of the crease.

Hayden Harsanyi tied it later in the first then put the Blades up a goal off a set play from a faceoff to the left of Boettiger.

The goal came after the Rockets put all kinds of pressure on Gardner during a pair of power plays.

The Rockets pressed in the third and were finally rewarded with Sharpe’s equalizer.

“We battled real hard,” said McMillan.

“We were in it all night and we wanted it more in the third.”

He gave credit to Boettiger for not only getting the game to the shootout but stealing a couple of points in a game in which the Rockets were outshot 42-35.

The Rockets were 0-2 with the man advantage while the Blades were not granted a power play in the game.

The Rockets are off Thursday before closing out their pre-Christmas schedule in Prince Albert.

The Rockets will return to action after Christmas when they entertain the Vancouver Giants Dec. 27 and Penticton Dec. 29.