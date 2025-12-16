Moose Jaw scores three in the third to dump the Kelowna Rockets 6-2

The Kelowna Rockets lost an opportunity to tighten the race in the Western Hockey League’s BC Division.

Playing a sub-500 team that had lost five straight, the Rockets fell behind early and were unable to mount a comeback in a 6-2 loss Tuesday in Moose Jaw.

The loss evened the Rockets record at 2-2 on this six-game East Division road trip with the top two teams in that division still to come.

Kalder Varga and Connor Pancratz did all the damage offensively for the Rockets who trailed 2-0 and 3-1 at the period breaks and were unable to get any closer in the third despite outshooting the Warriors 16-10 in the final frame.

Casey Brown had a couple of goals for the Warriors while Pavel McKenzie picked up three assists.

Both teams went 0-1 with the man advantage in a game that saw a pair of fights in the first period but nary a penalty over the final 40 minutes.

Former Warrior Josh Banini look the loss, surrendering all six goals on 32 shots in a game the Rockets outshot their hosts 42-32.

The Rockets roll into Saskatoon Wednesday to face the Blades before concluding the trip against the 24-4-4-0 Prince Albert Raiders in their final game before Chtristmas.

Kelowna will return home after the break to host the Vancouver Giants Saturday, Dec. 27 and Penticton Monday, Dec. 29.