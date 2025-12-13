Late goals sink Blazers, who fall for second night in Prince George

Photo: Prince George Cougars A 36-save performance from Logan Edmonstone was not enough for the Kamloops Blazers on Saturday in Prince George, where they fell to the first-place Cougars for the second night in a row.

Prince George outshot Kamloops 40-23, holding on for a 4-1 victory that was close until the final minute.

Tommy Lafreniere scored the lone Blazers goal. Lee Shurgot, Kooper Gizowski, Dmitri Yakutsenak and Arsenii Anisimov scored for the Cougars.

Lafreniere put the Blazers up 1-0 midway through the second, but the Cougars scored twice late in the period to take a 2-1 lead into the third. Prince George scored twice in the final minute to make it a 4-1 final.

Edmonstone made 36 saves on 40 shots, while Alexander Levshyn stopped 22 of 23 Kamloops shots to earn the win in net for the Cougars.

Announced attendance at CN Centre in Prince George was 6,016.

The loss moves the Blazers to 14-12-2-3 on the season, which has them fourth in the WHL’s six-team B.C. Division.

The Cougars, who improved to 22-8-0-0 with the victory, sit atop the division with a seven-point lead over the second-place Penticton Vees (15-8-4-3).

The Blazers are back in action on Wednesday, when the Tri-City Americans (14-13-2-0) visit Sandman Centre for a 7 p.m. puck drop.