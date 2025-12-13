Rockets score a season-high eight goals in win over Regina

The Kelowna Rockets scored a season-high eight goals Saturday in an 8-5 win over the Regina Pats.

The Rockets turned a 3-2 first period deficit onto a 6-3 lead five minutes into the third. They cruised from there.

Hayden Paupanekis had a career best five points in leading the Rockets to the win including his first two goal effort of the campaign.

Defenceman Mazden Leslie also scored twice and added an assist. Daniel Pekar, Carson Wetsch, Kalder Varga and Owen Folstrom also scored for the Rockets.Wetsch also added a pair of assists as did Hiroki Gojsic.

As they did Friday in Brandon, the Rockets jumped out to a quick 2-0 on a pair of goals from Leslie and, as was the case the night before, gave up the next three and trailed after 20 minutes.

However, unlike the 6-3 loss in Brandon 24 hours previous, the Rockets came out and dominated the middle frame. They peppered Pats netminder Matthew Hutchison with a season-high 24 shots in the second and took the lead for good.

Pekar was sprung loose from centre ice and beat Hutchison five-hole.

Then, late in the second, Paupanikas wired a wrist shot just inside the far post on a Kelowna power play to put the Rockets ahead for good.

Wetsch tipped home Will Sharpe’s point shot two minutes into the third to make it 5-3 and they kept rolling from there.

The Rockets outshot the home side 51-33 and converted two of six chances with the man advantage. The Pats were three for five on the power play.

The win moves the Rockets back into third in the BC Division, a point up on Kamloops.

They are now 2-1 on their six-game pre-Christmas East Division road trip.

The Rockets get a couple of days off before facing the Moose Jaw Warriors Tuesday. They close out the trip in Saskatoon Wednesday and Prince Albert Friday.