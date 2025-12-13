Penticton Vees earn a 5-1 victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds

Photo: Penticton Vees Vees earn another road trip win

The Penticton Vees would hold their lead and keep adding to it on Friday night, earning a 5-1 victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds in their away game.

The first goal for the team came late in the first period, with Ryden Evers getting it in the high slot.

Evers would add on another shortly after, on a pass from Ethan Weber that he deflected past the Thunderbirds goaltender to make the score 2-0 heading into the second.

The next goal for the Vees would be late in the second period with Matteo Danis scoring on a wraparound to make it 3-0.

The Thunderbirds would stop a shutout with a goal from Matej Pekar, who tucked the puck under the bar to make the score 3-1 going into the third.

Tristan Petersen took the chance to expand the Vees lead on the powerplay goal in the third.

Then Doogan Pederson would add an empty netter from beside his own net, making it 5-1 for the Vees.

Goaltender AJ Reyelts stopped 23 of 24 shots in the victory and added on his second assist of the year on the Pederson empty net goal.

The Vees continue their three game road trip on Saturday when they head to Portland to take on the Winterhawks. Puck drop is at 6 p.m.