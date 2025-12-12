Wheat Kings score five straight in a 6-3 win over the Kelowna Rockets

Great start - bad finish.

The Kelowna Rockets jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in Brandon in game two of their East Division road trip Friday.

But the Wheat Kings stormed back with a vengeance, scoring five unanswered over a period an a half in a 6-3 victory over the Rockets.

Kelowna falls to 1-1 on their road trip.

The Rockets got the start they wanted. Hiroki Gojsic and Hayden Paupanekis spotted the Rockets a 2-0 lead before the game was 13 minutes old, but the Wheat Kings stormed back.

Jordan Gavin, Joby Baumuller with his first of two and Carter Klippenstein with his first of two gave the Wheat Kings a one goal lead after one, a lead they would not relinquish.

Carter Surkan and Klippenstein both on the power play built the lead to three after two.

Carson Wetsch got one of those back in the third but an empty net goal with Josh Banini on the bench for an extra attacker sealed it.

The Wheat Kings peppered Banini with 44 shots on the evening as the home team outshot Kelowna 45-32.

The Rockets road trip heads back west for a game in Regina Saturday.

They close out the trip next week with games in Mosoe Jaw, Saskatoon and Prince Albert before their Christmas break.